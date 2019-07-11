PayPal GC Set To Depart For Top Lawyer Role At Discover

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- PayPal senior vice president and general counsel Wanji Walcott plans to leave the online payments company Friday, and then later this month start in her new role as chief legal officer and general counsel at Discover, she told Law360 on Thursday. Walcott, who as the top lawyer at Discover Financial Services Inc. will also hold the executive vice president title and report to President and CEO Roger Hochschild, said she will replace Kelly McNamara Corley. She said she's excited to join Discover because of the reputation of both its brand and executive team members. "My new role is going to be...

