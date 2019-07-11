BAE Can Nix £93M Deal After PE Fund's Clerical Error

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 5:52 PM BST) -- U.K. defense contractor BAE Systems can walk away from a £93 million ($116.56 million) deal to sell an airport to a private equity fund over a clerical error and has no obligation to work with a firm in "disarray," a London court ruled Thursday. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill ruled that the aerospace giant can terminate its contract to sell an airport in northern Wales and other property in Bristol to a Bridgehouse Capital unit because the fund was struck off the U.K.'s registrar of active companies. Although directors quickly reinstated the unit, Bridgehouse (Bradford No. 2), by filing annual returns,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS