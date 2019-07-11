Ex-Skadden Atty Disbarred In UK For Lying To Mueller

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP associate who pled guilty to lying to the Office of Special Counsel during the Robert Mueller investigation has had his law license revoked in the United Kingdom. Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch-born attorney who was based in London, agreed to allow the Solicitors Discipline Tribunal to strike his name from the rolls of solicitors, according to a decision published Wednesday. The tribunal noted that van der Zwaan lied to the special counsel not out of a desire to mislead the investigation but to protect his job and almost immediately corrected the...

