Reopening Prosecution Is Nothing New, USPTO Tells Justices

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The rights of inventors to appeal rejected patent applications aren’t threatened by a 2005 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rule ending appeals when prosecutions are reopened, the agency has told the U.S. Supreme Court, noting the policy has essentially been in effect since 1948. The agency urged the justices Wednesday to reject a petition filed by prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt, saying it's legal to hand over the authority of a patent application between multiple offices in the USPTO. Additionally, while the rule Hyatt claims violates the Patent Act went into effect in 2005 — a section of the Manual of Patent...

