The Best Law Firms For Women And Minority Attorneys

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Few U.S. law firms have made much headway when it comes to creating a truly diverse workforce. These 25 firms made Law360’s list by outranking their peers on their representation both of women and attorneys of color. As a whole, the attorney population at U.S. law firms remains largely white and male. Law360’s Diversity Snapshot reveals that just over 16% of attorneys and just over 8% of equity partners at surveyed law firms are attorneys of color. Women still represent just over one-third of all attorneys, and slightly more than 20% of equity partners. These numbers have remained consistent over the...

