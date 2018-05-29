Fed. Circ. Upholds TTAB Rejection Of 'Artisan NY' Trademark

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A New York apparel company can't register "Artisan NY" as a trademark for jeans, lingerie and other items, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday, finding that it is confusingly similar to an existing "Artesano New York City" mark for a clothing line. In an eight-page nonprecedential opinion, the panel upheld the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's March 2018 decision to reject JS ADL LLC's application for a trademark registration on the phrase "Artisan NY," siding with the board's position that it looked and sounded too much like "Artesano New York City," an already-registered mark for largely the same type of apparel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS