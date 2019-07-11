NH's GOP Gov. Inks Dem Bill Barring Low-Wage Noncompetes

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire's governor has signed into law a bill that bans employers from requiring low-wage workers to sign noncompete agreements, marking a moment of accord in the Republican leader's often strained relationship with the Democrat-controlled legislature. Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday greenlighted S.B. 197, a bill — sponsored by nearly a dozen Democrats and a lone Republican — prohibiting employers from forcing employees that make $14.50 or less an hour to sign a noncompete agreement. The legislation is now slated to go into effect in September. But Sununu's bipartisanship only went so far Wednesday, as the governor also vetoed a handful...

