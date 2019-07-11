Crypto Group Launches Committees In Bid To Self-Regulate

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- In a major push toward attaining self-regulatory organization status, a consortium of cryptocurrency exchanges known as the Virtual Commodity Association has taken several steps to develop standards and rules for the U.S. cryptocurrency marketplace, the group announced Thursday. The four-member group is the brainchild of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and is made up of their venture, Gemini Trust Company LLC, along with bitFlyer, Bittrex and Bitstamp. It was the first time the digital assets industry has answered what the VCA said was a self-regulation “call to action” publicly put out by federal regulators like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the...

