FCA Wins Conviction In Tabernula Insider Trading Probe

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 8:18 PM BST) -- British businessman Richard Baldwin has been convicted of money laundering as part of the U.K.'s largest and most complex insider trading case, the country's financial services watchdog said Thursday after restrictions that prevented the conviction from being reported were lifted. The Financial Conduct Authority announced the conviction of businessman Richard Baldwin on Thursday as part of an insider dealing probe known as Operation Tabernula. (Getty) Baldwin, 52, was convicted in July 2017 for dealing in criminal property between 2007 and 2009 as part of an insider dealing conspiracy involving ex-Deutsche Bank AG managing director Martyn Dodgson and property developer and accountant Andrew...

