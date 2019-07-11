Ex-Dow Atty Confirmed To EPA Emergency Management Post

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm former Dow Chemical Co. managing counsel Peter Wright to the position of assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency's Land and Emergency Management Office after he failed to secure confirmation last year. In a 52-38 vote, with opposition coming from some Democrats, the Senate greenlit President Donald Trump's nomination to the post in the office previously known as the Office of Solid Waste. Before joining Dow in 1999, Wright worked at Bryan Cave LLP and Monsanto Co., and started out at Faegre Baker & Daniels predecessor Baker & Daniels. Wright was first nominated by Trump in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS