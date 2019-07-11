Prosthetic Maker Can’t Save Acquisition, FTC Staffers Say

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A leading prosthetics manufacturer's purchase of its smaller but highly competitive rival in the market for microprocessor-driven knees cannot get past a Federal Trade Commission administrative law judge's conclusions that the acquisition threatens competition, FTC staffers told the commission. In an initial decision against Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH's September 2017 acquisition of Freedom Innovations LLC from private equity firm Health Evolution Partner, Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell rightly held that the tie-up would allow price increases to go unchallenged, staffers said Tuesday, blasting Otto Bock's appeal to the commission. "Rather than ignore evidence or respondent’s arguments, the ALJ simply found...

