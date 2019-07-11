Philly Hospital's Ch. 11 Closure Hearing Pushed By Del. Judge

Law360, Wilmington (July 11, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday further delayed a hearing on a motion from hospital operator Center City Healthcare, saying the debtor needs to take more time to engage with all interested parties who may be affected by the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia as proposed by the debtors. During a hearing in Wilmington originally set to hear the motion to close Hahnemann by September, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said the debtor's request to push that hearing to July 16 would not permit sufficient time for creditors, regulators, government entities or other area hospitals affected by the closure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS