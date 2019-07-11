USTR, Dems Making Headway On NAFTA 2.0 Labor Issues

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats tasked with securing changes to the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday and said they were making progress on improving the agreement's labor chapter. The House Trade Working Group, headed by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has been meeting with Lighthizer to discuss a number of issues they would like to see smoothed over before they vote to ratify the new NAFTA, which has been rechristened as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Democrats have raised questions about the USMCA rules covering labor, the environment and drug...

