Calif. Bar's Nonlawyer Reforms To Get Public Airing

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- As California considers making big changes to attorney regulation that would allow nonlawyers to offer legal advice in the state and hold financial interest in law firms, the state bar's board of trustees voted Thursday to put the proposed changes up for public comment. The State Bar of California board of trustees authorized a 60-day public comment period and public hearing on the tentative recommendations that have been proposed by a task force that was formed to examine how the state's attorney regulations could be changed to encourage more technological innovation and address access to justice issues. "This is really exciting...

