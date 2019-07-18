A New Era For Human Genetic Resource Compliance In China

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT) -- On June 10, 2019, the State Council of the People's Republic of China released the Administrative Regulations on Human Genetic Resources of the People's Republic of China, which came into effect on July 1, 2019. Compared with the 1998 Interim Measures on Management of Human Genetic Resources, the regulations have more comprehensive and stricter supervision over the management of human genetic resources, or HGR, with much stronger enforcement measures and much heavier liabilities. The issuance of the regulations marks a substantial escalation of Chinese government's regulation on HGR-related activities. At the time of the regulations coming into effect, this article is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS