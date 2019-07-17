Considerations Before Relying On AIA Prior User Rights

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The clock starts ticking for a company to decide how best to protect an invention as soon as it is developed. Two likely candidates that a company’s counsel should evaluate are: (1) patent protection and (2) trade secret protection. Trade secret protection can be a cost-effective option relative to patent protection, but it does create risk if another party independently develops and patents the same technology. As part of the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act, “prior user rights” can in some situations establish a company’s right to continue to practice an invention maintained in secret even if another entity later patents the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS