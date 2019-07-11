Accenture Taps Ex-Cravath Partner As New CEO

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Accenture has named as its new chief executive a former partner at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP who has worked with the professional services giant for nearly a decade, the company announced Thursday. Julie Sweet, who currently heads up Accenture PLC's operations in North America, will become CEO effective Sept. 1, the company said. "Accenture has the most talented people and group of leaders in our industry," Sweet said in a statement. "Together, we will capture the next waves of growth for Accenture by remaining laser-focused on serving our clients, creating significant value for our shareholders and providing the best career...

