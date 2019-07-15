What To Know About Pending Insider Trading Legislation

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and his co-sponsors, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., and Denny Heck, D-Wash., recently introduced H.R. 2534, the Insider Trading Prohibition Act, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Unlike its substantially similar predecessor, H.R. 1625, which was introduced by Rep. Himes on March 25, 2015, H.R. 2534 has gained some momentum in the House, having been unanimously approved by the Financial Services Committee in May 2019. Although the bill is only at the preliminary stage, if the proposal eventually proceeds further in the process of becoming law, it will represent a potentially significant shift in — and clarification...

