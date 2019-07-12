UK Pulls Banks Into Fight Against Economic Crime

Law360, London (July 12, 2019, 3:01 PM BST) -- The government published plans on Friday to overhaul the way it polices economic crime, including improving the reporting of suspicious transactions, a new regime for cryptoassets and more involvement from financial services companies. The government plans to create a “strategic board,” agreed by the Treasury and the Home Office, to oversee improvements to policy on economic crime, which according to estimates costs the U.K. at least £37 billion ($46 billion) a year. The board met for the first time on Wednesday, with regulators, police, government and banks — some of which have been penalized for their own money laundering lapses — on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS