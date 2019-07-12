Dutch, Irish Insurers Call For Fairer Application Of EU Rules

Law360, London (July 12, 2019, 3:09 PM BST) -- Dutch and Irish insurance associations have called on European Union lawmakers to raise the threshold of Europe’s tough capital regime for smaller insurers, proposing that firms be allowed to follow the rules proportionately depending on their size and risk exposure. Insurance Ireland and the Dutch Association of Insurers recommended on Thursday that the European Commission only apply Solvency II, the EU’s rulebook on capital adequacy, to insurers that have an annual income from premiums of over €10 million ($11.25 million). This would raise the current €5 million threshold, in line with the commission’s own definition of small and midsized companies, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS