Watchstone Wins Disclosure From EY Over £637M Asset Row

Law360, London (July 12, 2019, 4:01 PM BST) -- Ernst & Young LLP was ordered on Friday to hand over documents on the due diligence it carried out before Slater and Gordon LLP’s disastrous acquisition of a subsidiary of insurance technology provider Watchstone Group, as the law firm gears up for trial in its fraud suit. Judge Richard Jacobs said he had “no doubt” that the documents sought by Watchstone — including meeting notes and planning papers drafted by EY over its work on the acquisition — are relevant to the underlying case, in which Slater and Gordon has accused Watchstone of fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of warranty. Judge Jacobs agreed...

