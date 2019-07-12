ENRC To Interview Consultant Over SFO Bribery Probe

Law360, London (July 12, 2019, 2:05 PM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. will grill a consultant living in the U.S. over whether he helped Britain's Serious Fraud Office leak confidential information to reporters during its corruption probe of the mining giant, a federal judge has ruled. Phillip van Niekerk will sit for an interview and give the mining company's lawyers any documents he might have detailing his alleged contacts with the SFO, a federal judge in Maryland said Tuesday. A deposition was set for July 30 but the court left the door open for lawyers to reschedule. Van Niekerk, the head of a company called Calabar Consulting, must turn over...

