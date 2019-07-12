Skadden, Ropes & Gray Lead Hillenbrand's $2B Milacron Buy

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Hillenbrand, led by Skadden, unveiled plans Friday to snap up Milacron, advised by Ropes & Gray, for $2 billion, including debt, as the industrial company looks to bolster its manufacturing and distribution services within the plastic technology and processing space. Indiana-based Hillenbrand Inc. lauded the deal for Ohio’s Milacron Holdings Corp. as a way to increase its offerings and its customer base. "This transaction meaningfully transforms our portfolio and product offering by adding Milacron's leading technology solutions and sizable installed customer base to help us drive long-term growth.” Joe Raver, Hillenbrand's president and CEO, said in a statement. “Milacron aligns with...

