Airbus Gets OK To Serve Insurers In Italy Over Damaged Jet

Law360, London (July 12, 2019, 6:42 PM BST) -- A dispute between Airbus SA and the Italian units of AXA, Generali and Allianz over a damaged passenger jet continued to rumble on in the London courts on Friday as a judge allowed the airplane manufacturer to serve the insurers in Italy. Judge Robin Knowles has granted Airbus permission to serve Generali Italia SpA, Axa Corporate Solutions Assurance and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE by “alternative means” and by registered post to their Italian addresses, after they failed to acknowledge service of an application for judgment through their English solicitors. Airbus argued at the High Court that the three insurers...

