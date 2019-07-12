EPA Approves Insecticide Previously Struck Down By 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday authorized the use of an insecticide that was previously banned by the Ninth Circuit over concerns there was not enough research about its effect on bees, saying new studies show limited effects on the pollinators. The EPA in 2013 granted unconditional approvals, also known as registrations, to Dow Agrosciences LLC for two products with the active ingredient sulfoxaflor. But the Ninth Circuit in 2015 granted environmental groups' request that it vacate those approvals because of a lack of information about how the chemical affects bees. The EPA now says there is plenty of new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS