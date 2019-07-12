Ex-Barclays Execs Face Retrial Over Qatar Cash Call

Law360, London (July 12, 2019, 4:13 PM BST) -- Three former Barclays executives will be retried on fraud charges in October over the bank’s capital raising at the height of the financial crisis, a London judge confirmed Friday. Barclays’ former Middle East head Roger Jenkins, former wealth boss Thomas Kalaris, and Richard Boath, the bank’s former head of European financial institutions, are due to stand trial on Oct. 7 in Southwark Crown Court. The Serious Fraud Office alleges that the men conspired to pay £322 million ($404 million) to Qatar as a secret commission to secure funds from the Middle East country in two emergency cash calls as the bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS