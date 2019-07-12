Thompson Coburn Chair To Be Succeeded By Litigation Head

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coburn LLP on Friday announced that current Chair Tom Minogue will leave the position next July, handing over the reins to Roman Wuller, who currently heads the firm's litigation department. Minogue, 65, led Thompson Coburn for 20 of the 40 years he spent at the firm, a period during which it became the largest firm in its base of St. Louis, expanded into new markets like Chicago and Los Angeles, and added new practices such as cybersecurity, intellectual property, and tax credits, according to Friday's announcement. Minogue told Law360 on Friday that he is most proud of cementing the firm's status...

