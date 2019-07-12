Pa. Man Whose Wife Embezzled $13M Guilty Of Tax Fraud

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury has found a man guilty of tax fraud for concealing the money his now-estranged wife was convicted of stealing from her employer Matthews International Corp. on their joint tax returns. After a seven-day trial spread out over three weeks, Gary Mills of Dubois, Pennsylvania, was found guilty Thursday on three counts of filing false tax returns for 2012, 2013 and 2014. Federal prosecutors said he hadn't reported the nearly $13 million his wife, Cynthia Mills, had been stealing over 16 years from Pittsburgh-based Matthews, where she had worked as a cashier and treasury specialist. "This guilty verdict...

