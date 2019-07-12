Adapting English Law To Cryptoassets And Smart Contracts

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- When thinking of cryptoassets, many people are likely to immediately consider bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as litecoin which entered the public's consciousness due to the huge price increases they experienced in 2017 and the subsequent collapse in their price in 2018 (followed by something of a recent rebound). However, cryptoassets cover far more than simply bitcoin and significant development has been made in the cryptoasset sphere, which now encompasses a range of assets, including security tokens and stablecoins. In parallel to this, the technology behind smart contracts has continued to evolve apace, in some cases being built on a blockchain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS