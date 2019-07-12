US Approves Tariff Quotas For Sugar Imports

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday approved tariff-rate quotas on imported raw cane sugar and other types of sugar, allowing certain countries to export their sugar products under a lower tariff for the next fiscal year. Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it had established the amount of raw cane sugar, refined and specialty sugar, and sugar-containing products that can be imported into the U.S. in fiscal year 2020, which starts this October and ends in September 2020. Following that announcement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday said that it was allocating the various sugar tariff-rate...

