PR Bondholders Say Debt Dispute Should Go Forward

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Two groups of Puerto Rican bondholders are asking a federal court to reject the island’s financial oversight board’s request to halt action on its attempt to end $6 billion in bond debt because of a pending settlement, saying only a fraction of bondholders have approved the deal. The two bondholder groups told a Puerto Rican court Thursday the settlement proposed in the board’s plan support agreement only has the backing of a small fraction of bondholders who would benefit from the arrangement and should not be allowed to put off dealing with whether it can legally reject the general obligation bonds...

