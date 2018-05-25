Fed. Circ. Allows Samsung 2nd Try To Ax Video Coding Patent

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday granted Samsung a second chance to invalidate a video coding patent, saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board acted too hastily when ruling a piece of prior art's distribution on a group email list didn't make it publicly accessible. The board hadn't asked enough questions before writing the email list off, like would a person with ordinary skill in the art have joined it, and whether the email was expected to remain confidential, the three-judge panel said. The Federal Circuit vacated a pair of PTAB decisions upholding Infobridge Pte. Ltd.'s patent and told the board to...

