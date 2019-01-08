Product Rating Patent Bid Can't Beat Alice, Fed. Circ. Affirms

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A patent application aimed at removing bias from online product recommendations doesn’t hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test, the Federal Circuit affirmed Friday. Mark Greenstein’s application describes the abstract idea of providing recommendations for goods, without adding an inventive concept, the three-judge panel said. Greenstein had argued his invention was needed to get through the clutter of biased reviews on the internet, but the panel said that’s not an internet-specific concern. “Mr. Greenstein argues that the claims solve a problem allegedly unique to the internet — that the internet enables ‘anonymously sourced, conflicted recommendations’ that have no analog...

