Fed. Circ. Largely Backs Generics In Suboxone Patent Fight

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that generic versions of the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone marketed by Dr. Reddy’s and Alvogen do not infringe patents held by Indivior, but that a Teva unit’s planned generic does infringe. The court’s 2-1 ruling upholds a series of bench trial decisions by U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews of the District of Delaware, and allows Dr. Reddy’s and Alvogen to continuing selling their generic versions of Suboxone, which were launched months ago. While the Federal Circuit cleared those companies, it affirmed Judge Andrews’ finding that a planned generic version by Watson, which is now owned by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS