FDA Ordered To Impose 10-Month Deadline For E-Cig Apps

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration must impose a 10-month deadline for e-cigarette companies to submit applications to keep their products on the market, a Maryland federal judge has ordered, noting the court has the authority to establish such a deadline because of the "extraordinary circumstances" of the growing youth vaping trend. The move on Thursday comes just months after U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm found that the FDA overstepped its authority in 2017 when it extended deadlines to submit marketing applications, allowing e-cigarettes to stay on the market until 2022. That extension defeated the purpose of the Tobacco Control...

