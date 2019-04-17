E-Prescription Co. Hopes To Zap FTC Monopoly Case

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Surescripts has told a D.C. federal court that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear a Federal Trade Commission suit accusing the company of dominating the electronic prescription market with competition-killing tactics, and says the agency can't prove its case anyway. Surescripts LLC moved to dismiss the suit on the grounds that it's not a "proper case" under the FTC Act, adding the government's complaint fails under the Sherman Act because it does not allege as required that the company's prices are predatory. The FTC in April accused Surescripts of using a variety of tactics such as exclusive deals, loyalty payments and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS