US International Tax Policy To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- As the 2017 tax overhaul inches further toward complete implementation and the world’s powers debate a new international tax system, the global tax picture could look substantially different by the end of 2019. Many U.S. Treasury regulations related to the tax overhaul are still in the proposal stage. The Treasury building in Washington is above. (AP) U.S. taxpayers are bracing for a wave of national taxes targeting digital transactions and a potential sea change in how the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's norms allocate the income of multinational corporations to jurisdictions with markets and consumers. In the meantime, taxpayers will finally gain a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS