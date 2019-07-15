UK Insurers Get Only Small Bump To Personal Injury Rate

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 11:35 AM BST) -- The British government dealt a blow to insurers on Monday by increasing the rate used by courts to calculate compensation in road traffic accidents by only a narrow margin, meaning the industry will continue to pay out high amounts to victims. The discount rate allows courts to calculate how much money to award to individuals who suffer serious injury or are hurt in an accident such as a car crash. (AP) The Ministry of Justice said it has increased the so-called Ogden rate to -0.25%, after setting the bar at -0.75% in February 2017. The rate allows courts to calculate the...

