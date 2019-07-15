EU Fines Derivatives Repository Over Data Access

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 12:40 PM BST) -- Europe's top securities watchdog said Monday it has fined a major record-keeper of derivatives trades for failing to turn over reams of data on contracts under the bloc's open-access rules. The European Securities and Markets Authority hit trade repository Regis-TR SA with a €56,000 ($63,000) fine for not giving regulators "direct and immediate access" to the details of trades between February 2014 and October 2016. The securities regulator accused the repository of withholding data on modifications to trades, their value and changes to underlying collateral. "ESMA found that Regis-TR had committed the infringement negligently and, therefore, is liable to a fine," the authority...

