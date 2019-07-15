Fund Misuse Lands Former Atty 9-Year Bankruptcy Order

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 12:27 PM BST) -- A former lawyer who used funds from a dead client's estate to give unauthorized loans on property transactions has been handed an extended nine-year bankruptcy order limiting his business dealings, a government agency said Monday. John Killington, who worked for Brown & Emery in Watford, Hertfordshire, was struck off from the solicitors' register for misconduct in 2018 after a tribunal found he made unsolicited loans of more than £370,000 ($465,000) from the estate of a client who had died. He was placed under a bankruptcy order by the county court at Brighton in August 2018 after he was unable to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS