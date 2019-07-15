FCA Wants Insurers To Help Unwell Vacationers Find Cover

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 2:10 PM BST) -- Britain's financial services watchdog set out proposals on Monday to force insurers to help consumers who are denied travel cover because they are unwell as it attempts to lower the costs that prevent some people from holidaying overseas. Planned new rules set out by the Financial Conduct Authority mean that insurers who deny consumers with existing medical conditions a travel policy, cancel their coverage or add charges to their plan would have to help them find companies willing to take on the risk. "We want to reduce the numbers of consumers who are currently faced with a choice of not traveling or...

