Prosecutors Seek £9.3M Seizure From Insurance Execs

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 6:33 PM BST) -- British authorities sought to confiscate up to £9.3 million ($11.7 million) from a group of insurance workers at a London criminal court hearing Monday after their conviction for conspiring to defraud insurer Das, a German-owned insurance company in the U.K. Prosecutors are attempting to recover the funds from former DAS chief executive Paul Asplin, former DAS claims director David Kearns and Asplin’s then-wife Sally Jones, who were sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison in July 2018. The trio were found guilty of conspiring between 2000 and 2014 to defraud DAS by setting up a company called Medreport — which carried...

