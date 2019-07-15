EU Drops Fines Against 4 Nordic Banks After Appeal

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 2:24 PM BST) -- Europe’s markets watchdog said Monday that it will not fine four Nordic banks €495,000 ($558,000) each for violating European Union credit rating rules, after the bloc’s top financial regulators ruled in March that the firms had not acted negligently. The European Securities and Markets Authority dropped its fines against Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Swedbank AB and Nordea Bank Abp for infringing the bloc’s Credit Rating Agencies Regulation, or CRAR. ESMA then fined the four banks, along with Danske Bank A/S, a total of €2.48 million in July 2018 after it found that they had issued credit ratings without...

