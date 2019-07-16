Former Execs Acquitted After Sarclad's Deal With SFO

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 12:53 PM BST) -- A London jury cleared three former executives of a metals industry company on Tuesday of taking part in a bribery plot, rejecting charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office in connection with a £6.6 million deferred prosecution agreement with the firm. A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London has cleared three former executives of a metals industry company of conspiring to corruptly offer gifts or payments to help secure contracts. (Getty Images) The jury at Southwark Crown Court rejected all the charges against Michael Sorby, a former director for Sarclad, and ex-sales managers Adrian Leek and David Justice. The men were accused of...

