Estee Lauder Promotes General Counsel To Vice Chairman

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Estee Lauder elevated its executive vice president and general counsel to the newly created position of vice chairman, a role in which she will continue to promote women's professional development. Sara Moss, whose new position took effect July 1, will continue to oversee the worldwide legal department until the Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. names her successor, according to a Thursday announcement. "Over the years, Sara has been an outstanding leader and critical partner to the board and to me, consistently providing guidance based on sound judgment and a deep understanding of our business," Executive Chairman William Lauder said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS