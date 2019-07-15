Investor Wins $2.3M Fraud Suit Over Infrastructure Scam

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 11:47 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday ordered two businessmen to repay an investor more than $2.3 million he sunk into a fraudulent scheme to fund a company's humanitarian projects in Africa, saying they lied and lost the funds trying to salvage the business. High Court Judge Timothy Kerr ruled that Israeli national Dr. Jacob Moor and Erich Knoebl, a German engineer, conspired to defraud Juan Carlos Alvarez through a scheme to invest funds in a company Moor controlled, Shatton Industries Ltd. Moor, a chemist, and Knoebl duped Alvarez, a cattle rancher and agricultural engineer in Uruguay, into handing them money with promises of investing it in...

