Avoid Referring To Libor In New Contracts, FCA Urges Banks

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 5:17 PM BST) -- Banks should not write new financial contracts referring to Libor when it becomes redundant, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday, because submissions that use the rate may not accurately represent the correct value of the financial market. The City watchdog told lenders that they should prepare for legal or regulatory restrictions that will prevent them from using the London Interbank Offered Rate when writing new contracts from the end of 2021, when the rate is scheduled for retirement. Europe’s benchmark regulation will allow banks to continue submitting Libor — which was at the center of a multibillion-dollar global rigging scandal...

