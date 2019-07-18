Tax Court Hewed Too Closely To CUT In Medtronic, Atty Says

Law360, Washington (July 18, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court would have been better served by a looser interpretation of the comparable uncontrolled transaction method in the Medtronic case, tax specialists who examined the use of different methods in transfer pricing cases said Thursday. The Eighth Circuit set a higher bar for the comparable uncontrolled transaction, or CUT, method when it vacated the Medtronic ruling last August, according to John Hildy of Mayer Brown LLP, who discussed how the appeals court picked apart the Tax Court’s ruling in the case at a conference hosted by the National Association for Business Economics in Washington, D.C. The Eighth Circuit’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS