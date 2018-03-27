Fed. Circ. Won't Save Sharper Image's VR Patent Challenges

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to delay an upcoming order requiring the owner of the Sharper Image brand to withdraw its administrative challenges to three virtual reality patents, setting the stage for a possible last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. In an order without an opinion, a Federal Circuit panel said it would issue its mandate on Wednesday after upholding a lower court finding that a licensing agreement barred MerchSource LLC from challenging the three patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The panel's decision delivers a major setback to MerchSource in its bid to nix the patents,...

