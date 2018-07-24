Minn. Grid Law Is Toast After High Court Ruling, 8th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that Tennessee can't limit liquor licenses to resident businesses should doom a Minnesota law that gives in-state utilities a right of first refusal before out-of-state companies can build new transmission lines, the Eighth Circuit heard Friday. Transmission developer LSP Transmission Holdings LLC told the appeals court that Minnesota's right of first refusal, or ROFR, law should suffer the same fate as a Tennessee law that required businesses to maintain residency for two years before receiving a liquor license. The Supreme Court struck down the Tennessee residency requirement June 26 in Tennessee Wine & Spirits Retailers Association v. Thomas,...

